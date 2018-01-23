Senate Holds Moment of Silence for Victims of School Shooting

A moment of silence was held Tuesday afternoon in the Kentucky Senate to recognize the loss of life and injuries in the Marshall County School shooting.

Two 15 year old students died and 17 suffered injuries in the early morning gunfire. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Trigg County Senator Stan Humphries offered his thoughts on the senate floor.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that we deal with in our society, but, somehow it strikes a different cord when it’s this close to home,” said Humphries.

Humphries went on to say there will be those who want to review policies.

“There will be folks who look at the day as something that we need to review as policy, maybe things we need to look at in a different light. Perhaps we do, but today is not that day,” said Humphries.

The Trigg County senator said today is a time for prayers and for uplifting the families affected by the tragedy.

Trigg County borders Marshall County in far western Kentucky. 

Update:

Marshall County schools are closed on Wednesday.

From Nashville Public Radio: 

In a press conference, Governor Matt Bevin said two are dead, 14 suffered from gunshot wounds and five suffered other injuries. The two that died were from gunshot wounds. One dead is a 15-year-old female student, who died on the scene. Another 15-year-old died later from his injuries. (This corrects an earlier report that said 19 were injured in addition to the 2 dead. This clarifies that a total of 19 sustained injury, two of which have died from their injuries.)