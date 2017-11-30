Senate GOP Tax Bill Hits Speed Bump Over Deficits

Senate Republicans ran into a speed bump Thursday evening in their quest to pass a tax overhaul by the weekend.

Deficit hawks — including Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — were looking for assurances that if promised economic growth did not happen in the years after tax cuts took effect, a trigger mechanism could roll back some tax cuts and impose some spending cuts in the future to keep the deficit under control.

Floor action stalled for about an hour on Thursday evening as senators huddled with the Senate parliamentarian. Walking out of that huddle, they believed the trigger mechanism would not fit Senate rules.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said other options were being discussed. The possibility under consideration now is fixing a date at which tax rates would increase, possibly in a gradual fashion, unless Congress acted again. But figuring out how to divide those eventual increases between the individual and corporate sides of the tax code remains uncertain.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., described the idea as "intense stimulus now, less intense stimulus later." Perdue says it's unlikely that a new package would be seen Thursday night, but he still thinks final passage is possible Friday.

This story will be updated.

NPR's Scott Detrow and Kelsey Snell contributed to this report.

