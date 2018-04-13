Senate Confirms Jennings as Federal Judge in KY

By & WKMS Staff 1 hour ago

 

Rebecca Grady Jennings
Credit Courtesy of Middleton Reutlinger

  The U.S. Senate has confirmed another new federal judge for Kentucky. The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rebecca Grady Jennings as judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. She was nominated by President Donald Trump last year.

 

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Claria Horn Boom to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky. Jennings has served as director at the law firm Middleton Reutlinger in Louisville and chaired the firm's litigation practice. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Jennings' confirmation.

 

US Senator Rand Paul said in a press release that the confirmation of Rebecca Jennings, "the first female judge to serve exclusively in the Western District of Kentucky, is a historic victory for Kentucky."

 

"And I offer my most sincere congratulations. I am honored to have recommended her to President Trump, as she has an excellent reputation among her peers in the legal profession, is truly committed to upholding and protecting the Constitution, and possesses the judicial demeanor required of a federal judge.” Paul said.

 

Tags: 
federal judge

Related Content

Trump Taps Tennessee Senate Leader, 3 More To Judgeships

By Jul 13, 2017
via Mark Norris Facebook Page

  President Donald Trump has nominated Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and three others to federal district court judgeships.

Louisville Attorney Confirmed by Senate Committee to Federal Judgeship

By Jul 13, 2017
BELCHONOCK, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  A Kentucky attorney has cleared a major hurdle in his bid to join a federal appeals

court.  John Bush’s nomination was approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.