Sen. McConnell Supports Changing Papa John's Stadium Name

By 2 minutes ago

 

Credit Perthsider / Wikimedia Commons

  U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said he would remove Papa John's name from the University of Louisville's football stadium if he "had the ability to do that."

 

The Senate majority leader addressed reports that the Louisville-based pizza chain's founder, John Schnatter, used a racial slur during a conference call in May. McConnell, an avid Louisville football fan, said "there's no place for racism in this country."

 

McConnell said he isn't aware of the contractual agreements on the stadium naming but expressed confidence that new university president Neeli Bendapudi would handle it "very well." But "if I could take it off? Absolutely," he said during a press availability in Louisville Friday morning. Schnatter has also stepped down as the company's board chairman after apologizing for the comment earlier this week.

 

Tags: 
Papa Johns

Related Content

Papa John's Will No Longer Be An Official Sponsor of the NFL

By Feb 27, 2018
Danny Hooks, 123rf Stock Photo

Papa John's is ending its recently stormy role as an official sponsor of the NFL.

Koch Gift to University of Louisville Raises Fears of Political Influence in Classes

By Dec 10, 2014

Declines in state appropriations and negative financial trends have made American universities rely more on alumni and wealthy benefactors for cash donations.

Report: Papa John's Faces Lawsuit Over Text Messages

By & Kentucky Public Radio Nov 14, 2012

The problem was with spam, not the pizza.

A class-action lawsuit seeking $250 million has been filed against the Papa John's pizza chain because of a 500,000 unwanted text messages sent to customers, CNN Money is reporting