Search Ongoing for Man Who Went Into Swollen Tennessee River

Rescue crews are searching for a man who was involved in a bar fight and then went into a swollen Tennessee river.

Media outlets report Clarksville police were called to a fight at a bar on Friday night when a 24-year-old man who had scuffled with security guards went into the fast-moving Red River. Authorities aren't sure whether the man jumped into the river or fell.

Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says efforts to find the man are ongoing. His name wasn't immediately released.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey caused the river to rise.