Sarah Stewart Holland "Following up" During Her First 100 Days As City Commissioner

Paducah’s next mayor and new city commissioner will be sworn into office tomorrow/Tuesday. Family Court Judge Deanna Wise Henschel will administer the oaths to incoming mayor Brandi Harless, returning commissioners Richard Abraham, Allan Rhodes, Sandra Wilson and incoming commissioner Sarah Stewart Holland.

Holland said her plans as commissioner have already started by following up with the problems she heard from citizens while she campaigned door to door.

"I already had a gentleman that asked about the parks department not having a city youth baseball league anymore when I knocked on his door." Holland said. "So when I met with the parks department, I brought that up, and they’ve actually restarted the baseball leagues and need volunteers. So I called that man up whose door I knocked on and asked if he wanted to volunteer."

 Holland said that listening is the best way to understand the function of the city and understand the concerns of it’s citizens. The ceremony will be at 4 p.m. in the City Hall atrium and is open to the public.

