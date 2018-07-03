Related Program: 
Sounds Good

San Antonio Rock n' Roll Pianist Harvey McLaughlin to Perform on Next Live Lunch

By & Melanie Davis 2 minutes ago
  • San Antonio based singer-songwriter, Harvey McLaughlin, recently released his solo debut album, 'Tabloid News.'
Harvey McLaughlin, a San Antonio based rock and roll pianist, says he has "made a career out of writing about dragons, ghost trains, dodo birds, banshee queens, chupacabras, and other such quasi-cryptic conundrums that seem to populate the fringes of our collective news consciousness." McLaughlin will be bringing his quasi-cryptic tunes - reminiscent of 1970s pianists like Randy Newman, Warron Zevon, and Tom Waits - to Sounds Good for a witching Live Lunch performance. 

'Tabloid News,' Harvey McLaughlin's debut solo album, was released by Saustex Records in February 2018. The album thematically explores pulp magazines and urban legends that have always been points of interest for the thirty year old pianist. "Armed with a dusty spook house piano and a near drunken rhythm section," 'Tabloid News' draws inspiration both from the aforementioned piano greats of the '70s and the young roots rock bands with which McLaughlin has honed his craft over the last dozen years. 

Harvey McLaughlin will be in the Sounds Good studio Thursday, July 12th, at 12 noon. Tune in to 91.3 or visit the WKMS Sounds Good Facebook page to listen to the mythological madness McLaughlin creates with his music. 

For more information on Harvey McLaughlin, visit Saustex Records' website.

