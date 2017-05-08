Same-sex Couples Sue Over Tennessee 'Natural Meaning' Law

By 44 seconds ago

Credit Wasin Pummarin, 123RF Stock Photo

Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.

The couples sued Gov. Bill Haslam, the state of Tennessee and the state Department of Health and its commissioner Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The lawsuit says the couples fear the law will be used to interpret gender-specific words, including "father" and "mother," literally so one parent won't be recognized and rights can be denied.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare that would be an impermissible, gender-based denial of equal protection.

Haslam signed the law Friday after lawmakers approved it. He has said it doesn't change that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage the law of the land.

Tags: 
natural meaning law
tennessee

Related Content

TN House Approves Metal Detector Bill for Local Gun Bans

By May 3, 2017
123RF Stock Photo

The Tennessee House has passed a bill to make cities and counties choose between buying metal detectors, hiring security guards and checking bags at many public facilities, or letting handgun permit holders bring in their guns.

Tennessee House OKs Ban on Some Abortions after 20 Weeks

By May 3, 2017
123rf Stock Photo

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks if a doctor determines the fetus is viable through required testing.