Republicans Slam Mueller, FBI And Justice Department Over Charges Of Bias

Republicans pummeled the FBI and Justice Department on Wednesday as they continued painting its special counsel, Robert Mueller, as the boss of a partisan fishing expedition rife with Democratic sympathizers out to get President Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., cited hundreds of text messages between two FBI agents who reacted to political events last year with contempt for then-candidate Donald Trump and support for Hillary Clinton.

One senior special agent, who was a part of the Clinton unit and then became part of the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump camp, was removed from that work.

The two FBI employees "clearly let their strong political opinions cloud their professional judgement," Goodlatte charged. But that isn't all, he said – other attorneys on Mueller's team who have given campaign contributions to Democrats or made other comments critical of the president meant the Mueller team has begun to "look more and more partisan."

Ohio Republican Steve Chabot read what he said was an alphabetical list of campaign donations from people on the Mueller unit — one he said heavily favored Democrats.

Justice Department employees are permitted to make such contributions and express their political views, which are barred by the department's official rules from being considered in evaluating their work.

Critics charge that's ridiculous.

"How, with a straight face, can you say this group of Democrat partisans are unbiased and will give President Trump a fair shake?" Chabot asked. "I would submit the Mueller team ought to be attired with Democratic donkeys or 'I'm with Hillary' t-shirts ... and I think it's really sad."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended the Justice Department and the FBI, as the Bureau's director Christopher Wray did before a similar hearing last week.

The Justice Department is evaluating whether to appoint a second special counsel to look into some of the matters raised by Republicans, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said. But neither Sessions nor Rosenstein have given a strong sense about what they might ultimately decide.

Wray told the Judiciary Committee last week that the Justice Department already is doing an outside investigation into the handling of the case of Clinton's private email server while she was secretary of state. Its inspector general's office, doing that work, uncovered the text messages that Goodlatte cited, Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein told members of Congress on Wednesday to let that process move ahead and then he and they could decide what action to take or not take. The findings would be ready "in the next couple of months," he said.

The anti-Trump text messages, and other examples of what Republicans call bias, have fueled a coordinated campaign by Republicans to try to damage Mueller and his office as much as possible.

Personal lawyers for Trump handling the Russia matter also have gone on offense, charging Justice and the FBI with bias and calling for another special counsel.

Rosenstein resisted the fishing expedition narrative — he told members that Mueller was not off inside a locked room hidden from his view, but consulting with him about the directions his team wants to travel.

"I know what he's doing," Rosenstein said. "If I felt he was doing something inappropriate, I would take action."

The deputy attorney general also reminded the Judiciary Committee that he retains the privilege to fire Mueller if he saw fit — but only for what he called a "good cause." Asked what he would do if Trump ordered him to fire Mueller, Rosenstein said he would evaluate that question on its merits.

"If there were good cause, I would act. If there were no good cause, I would not."

The Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, said Republicans threatened to cross out of normal party politics and seriously damage respect for the Justice Department and rule of law. How much worse might it get, he asked, if Mueller brings more indictments against people in the Trump orbit?

"I understand the instinct to want to cover to the president," Nadler said. "I'm fearful that the majority's effort to turn the tables on the special counsel will get louder and more frantic as the walls continue to close in around the president."

