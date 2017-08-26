Republican Party of Kentucky Denounces Fayette Office Vandalism

The Republican Party of Kentucky is denouncing vandalism scrawled on a county GOP office.

WLEX-TV reports that someone scrawled "Nazi Scum" and "Die Nazi!" on the storefront of the Republican Party of Fayette County.

Lexington Herald-Leader Public Safety has posted a photo of the graffiti.

State GOP spokesman Tres Watson says the graffiti is the work of "hate-filled vandals whose only goal is to further divide" people.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray tweet that the city has no tolerance for vandalism. The Kentucky Democratic Party says in a statement that it denounces hate and racism, but they cannot expect to eradicate it through violent or destructive behavior.