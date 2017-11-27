Republican Looking to Flip One of West Ky’s Last Democratic House Seats

A business owner in Benton is looking to flip Democrat Will Coursey’s Sixth District State House seat in 2018.

Randy Fox - a Republican - said he wants to bring his background on pensions to Frankfort. He said he oversaw four pension plans as the Human Resources director for an aluminum plant in Marshall County.

Fox said he’s well-acquainted with the state capitol, serving on the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation board.

“I’ve been working with the legislature to provide funding for companies, existing companies, to improve employee training and create more jobs.” Fox said.

Fox said he is a conservative who doesn’t always align with party affiliations. In addition to pensions, Fox said he’s also passionately against abortion. Fox owns Capstone HR Consulting.

The sixth district is Marshall, Lyon and part of McCracken Counties.