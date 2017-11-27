Republican Looking to Flip One of West Ky’s Last Democratic House Seats

By 14 minutes ago

Credit Capstone Human Resources Services http://www.capstone-hr.com/about-capstone-human-resource-services/

  A business owner in Benton is looking to flip Democrat Will Coursey’s Sixth District State House seat in 2018.

Randy Fox - a Republican - said he wants to bring his background on pensions to Frankfort. He said he oversaw four pension plans as the Human Resources director for an aluminum plant in Marshall County.

 

Fox said he’s well-acquainted with the state capitol, serving on the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation board.

 

“I’ve been working with the legislature to provide funding for companies, existing companies, to improve employee training and create more jobs.” Fox said.

 

Fox said he is a conservative who doesn’t always align with party affiliations. In addition to pensions, Fox said he’s also passionately against abortion. Fox owns Capstone HR Consulting.

 

The sixth district is Marshall, Lyon and part of McCracken Counties.

 

Tags: 
2018 Election
WIll Coursey
Randy Cox

Related Content

Congressman Brett Guthrie Files for Re-Election to Kentucky 2nd Dist. Seat

By 27 minutes ago
guthrie.house.gov

Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ky 2018 Election Candidate Filing Period Opens with New Online Portal

By Nov 8, 2017
lightwise, 123rf Stock Photo

The candidate filing period for the 2018 election cycle has opened in Kentucky with a new filing portal for candidates on the Secretary of State's website.

Two Democratic Former West Kentucky State Reps Launch Bids to Retake Seats in 2018

By & Nov 9, 2017
LRC Public Information, cropped

Two Democratic former state representatives from west Kentucky are looking to retake the House seats they lost to Republicans in last year's general election. Both have recently announced bids for the 2018 election. 