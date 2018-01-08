Republican, Democrat Announce Campaigns for Richards' House Seat

When State Representative Jody Richards announced his retirement from the Kentucky House on Monday, two Warren County residents wasted little time in announcing their plans to run for his seat.

As someone who spent more than four decades in the Kentucky General Assembly, Richards wields much power and seniority that has often benefited south central Kentucky. His retirement from the legislature has gained the interest of two political newcomers.

In a news release, Republican Ben Lawson announced that he will officially file for the race in Frankfort later this week.

“After much prayer, thought, and discussion I am both humbled and encouraged to announce my candidacy to represent the great people of Bowling Green," stated Lawson. "I realize that we live in extremely challenging times, but I also realize that this challenge gives us the opportunity to excel."

Lawson works in the insurance industry and chairs Southern Kentucky Young Republicans.

Also seeking to replace Richards is Democrat Patti Minter, who announced her candidacy on Facebook. Dr. Minter is a history professor at Western Kentucky University and a leader in the Bowling Green Fairness movement.

"Thank you to Representative Jody Richards for his long and distinguished service to the people of our district," wrote Minter. "I will work hard to serve and to fight for the people of Warren County."

The deadline to file candidacy papers for the state legislature is January 30.