Kentucky is one of the 'most insured’ states in the nation when it comes to health coverage, according to a new national report crediting the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the “Compilation of State Data on the Affordable Care Act,” which shows a 9.3 percent decrease since 2010. Approximately 404,000 Kentuckians gained insurance between 2010 and 2015, the report finds. The data also shows a decline in the state’s hospital readmission rates.