Repairs Begin On Kentucky Bridge Damaged In Crash

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rdikeman, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Repairs have begun on a damaged Kentucky bridge over the Ohio River.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work on the Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati began Wednesday and is expected to be complete by May 1. The Kentucky Enquirer reports a contract was awarded last week to Harrison, Ohio-based Evers Steel Construction for an estimated $62,000.

A crash on March 20 distorted and cracked one of the historic bridge's primary vertical members.

The Transportation Cabinet had structural engineering consultants determine what needed repair after the crash. The Kentucky Heritage Council also had to approve the work due to the bridge's historic nature.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge carries 9,000 vehicles on a typical day. It has been closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic to eliminate any additional stress.

Tags: 
Roebling Bridge
Cincinnati
Covington

Related Content

Damaged Ohio-Kentucky Bridge To Remain Closed Until June

By Mar 28, 2018
Rdikeman, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A damaged Ohio River bridge that connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati will remain closed until June.