Rep. Meredith Files for Re-Election to Kentucky House Seat

A south central Kentucky lawmaker at the center of a sexual harassment investigation involving three other House members has filed for re-election.

The Secretary of State’s website shows that Representative Michael Meredith has filed for re-election to his 19th District House seat that covers Edmonson and a portion of Warren County.

The Oakland Republican is one of four GOP House members who secretly settled sexual harassment claims with a female legislative staffer. The Legislative Ethics Commission is currently investigating the allegations that included inappropriate text messaging.

Meredith must fend off at least two challengers for the seat he has held since 2010. Brian Strow, an economics professor at Western Kentucky University, is seeking the Republican nomination and William Fishback, a retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy, is running as a Democrat.

Candidates have until January 30 to file to run for office this year.