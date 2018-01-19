Rep. Meredith Files for Re-Election to Kentucky House Seat

By 10 hours ago

Credit LRC PUBLIC INFORMATION

  A south central Kentucky lawmaker at the center of a sexual harassment investigation involving three other House members has filed for re-election. 

The Secretary of State’s website shows that Representative Michael Meredith has filed for re-election to his 19th District House seat that covers Edmonson and a portion of Warren County. 

The Oakland Republican is one of four GOP House members who secretly settled sexual harassment claims with a female legislative staffer.  The Legislative Ethics Commission is currently investigating the allegations that included inappropriate text messaging. 

Meredith must fend off at least two challengers for the seat he has held since 2010.  Brian Strow, an economics professor at Western Kentucky University, is seeking the Republican nomination and William Fishback, a retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy, is running as a Democrat. 

Candidates have until January 30 to file to run for office this year.

Tags: 
Michael Meredith
sexual harassment
2018 Election

Related Content

Ex-Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover Running for Re-election

By 10 hours ago
Ryland Barton

The former Kentucky House speaker who stepped down after signing a secret sexual harassment settlement is running for re-election.