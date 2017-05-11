Rep. Lynn Bechler Appointed to Newly-Established Adoption Work Group

Republican Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has appointed GOP State Representative Lynn Bechler of Marion to a new group looking to streamline the state’s adoption process.

The Kentucky House Republican Caucus said Thursday the bipartisan Adoption Work Group consists of nine House members - three Democrats and six Republicans. Bechler said in a release he wants to “encourage adoption by reducing expenses and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Other members include Republican Representatives David Meade, Robert Benvenuti, Donna Mayfield, Russell Webber, Melinda Gibbons Prunty and Democratic Representatives Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Jeff Donohue.