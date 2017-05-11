Rep. Lynn Bechler Appointed to Newly-Established Adoption Work Group

By 1 hour ago

Credit http://lynnbechler.com/

Republican Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has appointed GOP State Representative Lynn Bechler of Marion to a new group looking to streamline the state’s adoption process.

The Kentucky House Republican Caucus said Thursday the bipartisan Adoption Work Group consists of nine House members - three Democrats and six Republicans. Bechler said in a release he wants to “encourage adoption by reducing expenses and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Other members  include Republican Representatives David Meade, Robert Benvenuti, Donna Mayfield, Russell Webber, Melinda Gibbons Prunty and Democratic Representatives Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Jeff Donohue.

Tags: 
lynn bechler
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover
Kentucky House Republican Caucus
Adoption Work Group

Related Content

Kentucky Republicans Advance Agenda With Control Of Legislature

By Apr 5, 2017
Anna Kitzman, 123rf Stock Photo

Lawmakers transformed the legal landscape of Kentucky during this year’s General Assembly. The state has new laws restricting abortions and allowing charter schools. Legislators also passed pro-business measures that forbid mandatory union dues and add a hurdle for people suing doctors and hospitals for malpractice. Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has this report on what passed the General Assembly and how the new laws might affect Kentuckians.

Hoover Says Ky Bill Banning Tobacco in Public Schools Will Likely Not Pass This Year

By Mar 8, 2017
Natalia Zhigareva, 123rf Stock Photo

House Speaker Jeff Hoover says a bill that would ban all tobacco products at public school campuses likely will not pass this year. 

Amid Protests, GOP Legislature Moves ‘Right-To-Work’ Bill To Governor

By Jan 7, 2017
Ryland Barton

The Kentucky legislature has awarded final passage to a handful of bills opposed by labor unions, most notably “right-to-work” legislation that would ban unionized companies from requiring employees to pay dues.

Ky House Speaker: Legislature Will ‘Likely’ Meet Saturday to Pass Bills

By Jan 4, 2017
Ryland Barton, WFPL

Kentucky's Republican House Speaker says it is likely the state legislature will meet on Saturday to pass the first bills of the year. 

Kentucky General Assembly Convenes Under New Republican Control

By Jan 3, 2017
Ryland Barton, WFPL

Republicans are officially the majority party in the state House of Representatives for the first time since 1921, putting the party in control of the legislature and the governorship for the first time in state history.