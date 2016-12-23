'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs.

Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Courier Journal reports Republican leaders plan to focus their attention in the 2017 legislative session on bills that will create jobs and spur the state’s economy. Robinson said he believes the bill will easily pass in 2018 if it’s not taken up next year.

Kentucky Among States Filing Another Lawsuit Over Obama Transgender Rules

Kentucky and four other states are again suing the Obama administration over its efforts to strengthen discrimination protections for transgender people. 

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a North Texas federal court seeks to block parts of a nondiscrimination mandate of President Barack Obama's healthcare law. 

Atheist Couple Claims Discrimination by Trigg County Official

A non-religious couple is claiming discrimination from a western Kentucky county official who refuses to marry the couple without a religious ceremony.  

Conservative Christians Grapple With Whether 'Religious Freedom' Includes Muslims

Religious liberty is a rallying cry for many evangelical voters, and it has been popping up repeatedly throughout this presidential campaign. But in the current political climate, some conservative Christians are struggling with how to apply religious freedom to other faiths — like Islam.

Kentucky Senate Passes Religious Freedom Bill

  The Kentucky Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the so called ‘religious freedom’ bill.  Among other things, the measure would allow students in Kentucky elementary and secondary schools, as well as universities, to voluntarily express religious viewpoints in class assignments.  

Ark Project Is Using Kentucky's Religious Freedom Law to Sue the State

A religious freedom law, similar to the one that has recently drawn national attention in Indiana, has been on the books in Kentucky for two years and is currently being used as an argument to sue the state.

The proprietors of the Ark Encounter project in Northern Kentucky are suing state Tourism Cabinet Secretary Bob Stewart and Gov. Steve Beshear for excluding the 500-foot-long Noah’s Ark replica from a tourism tax break.