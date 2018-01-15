Registration Starting For 2018 Polar Plunge

An annual fundraiser for Special Olympics that has volunteers jump in a freezing lake is taking registrations for its ninth year.

The Western Kentucky Polar Plunge is expecting 500 volunteers to take a frigid dip at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

The plunge works like a walk-a-thon with volunteers raising a minimum of $75 to make the plunge, those between the ages of six and 18 are expected to raise a minimum of $50.

Participants can also take part in the Polar Triple Crown Challenge, which consists of completing a polar 5k, the traditional jump-in from a dock and a new “run-in” from the old beach area.

Participants can also choose to do just one of any of the aforementioned events. Those who want to support the Polar Plunge, but not jump or run can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge” and raise money without plunging.

Events begin on February 16, with Polar Plunge 5k packet pick up and Polar Plunge Early Check-In from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center. Participants can turn in all remaining money, get their number and/or wristband they will need to participate on Saturday.

The Polar Plunge 5k Race Day check-in will be from 7:30-8:45 A.M. on February 17, with the Polar Plunge 5k starting at 9:00.

Polar Plunge check-in opens from 9:00-10:45 A.M. with opening ceremonies and costume contest from 10:45 through 11:30.

The Plunge begins at approximately 11:30 and should run until about 1:00 P.M.





The plunge raises an average of $100,000 dollars each year for Special Olympics Kentucky. Some 7,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities participate in Special Olympics programs in the commonwealth.

Interested participants can register on the Western Kentucky Plunge website.