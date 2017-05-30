Regional Program For Deaf, Hard Of Hearing Set In Paducah

The Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will hold a regional outreach program next week in Paducah.

The program starts with a community forum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 6. Staff will accept appointments to meet with individuals after the forum or the following day. They will visit local businesses on June 7 and June 8.

People from counties near the Paducah meeting site are invited. For more information, call (502) 573-2604 voice/TTY or (502) 416-0607 videophone.

The commission said in a news release the purpose of the project is to try to work directly with deaf and hard of hearing individuals, their families and the community.