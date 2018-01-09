Regional Alliance Seeking to Grow Fort Campbell Economy Hires First Executive Director

A regional alliance advocating for economic growth around Fort Campbell has selected retired Command Sergeant Major Rory Malloy as the organization’s first executive director.

Malloy is a former policy advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army. Spokesperson Jason Vincent said the Fort Campbell Strong Regional Defense Alliance hopes to create jobs for the 400 to 600 individuals transitioning out of the base each month. He said Malloy would help identify and bring defense related industry to the region so soldiers and military-personnel can apply their skills and knowledge to the workforce.



“We see Sergeant Major Malloy and the Fort Campbell Strong Regional Defense Alliance as another tool in the proverbial toolbox persay for community and economic development,” Vincent said.



Vincent said Fort Campbell has a four billion dollar economic impact on the surrounding area. The alliance includes Trigg, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and Stewart, Montgomery and Robertson counties in Tennessee. Malloy starts Friday.