Regina Hartley: Why We Shouldn't Overlook The "Scrapper" With The Atypical Resume

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden Potential

About Regina Hartley TED Talk

Regina Hartley grew up a self-described scrapper, with far fewer opportunities than her peers. Now the VP of Human Resources at UPS, she says she knows the value of candidates who faced adversity.

About Regina Hartley

Regina Hartley is a vice president of human resources at UPS, supporting IT and Engineering at the company. Throughout her 25-year UPS career, she has worked in talent acquisition, succession planning, learning and development, and employee relations and communications. She has seen how — given the opportunity — people with passion and purpose can thrive. Hartley holds a BA from SUNY Binghamton and an MA from Farleigh Dickinson University. She is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources from the HRCI.

