Refugee Resettlement Agencies Face Challenges Navigating Federal Refugee Bans

The International Center of Kentucky is hoping to reach their cap of resettling 300 refugees in the next fiscal year.

Albert Mbanfu said keeping up with the different refugee bans imposed by the Trump administration has made it difficult to meet his group’s resettlement goals.

Mbanfu is the director at the international center in Bowling Green.

He said his group has the capacity to resettle more than three-hundred refugees, but he’s unsure they’ll meet that goal.

“We just want the administration to open its heart and its mind to welcoming some of the most unfortunate on earth,” he said. “When they come in we’ll do our part to make sure they become productive members of the community.”

Mbanfu said refugees add to the history, culture and economy of the communities they live in.

The Kentucky Office of Refugees said people who resettled in the commonwealth during fiscal year 2017 exceeded federal refugee employment goals by almost 15 percent.