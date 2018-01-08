Recovering Senator Paul Says Political Violence Rising Concern

Senator Rand Paul said he's recovering well from the November assault that left him with six broken ribs, and said violence against political figures is a concern among his colleagues.

Paul told CBS' "Face the Nation" that fellow lawmakers don't want to think it's open season on elected officials. But he said his own injuries and the June shooting that wounded members of Congress at a baseball practice in Virginia have made an impression on lawmakers.

Paul was pressed about whether political grievances led his neighbor to tackle the senator while he was mowing his lawn. He gave no opinion and said people are too focused on attackers' motivations rather than on punishment and deterrence.