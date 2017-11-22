Rand Paul's Wife Speaks Out on Bowling Green Neighbor Attack

By 6 hours ago

Credit Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

The wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says her husband hasn't taken a single breath without pain since what she calls "a deliberate, blindside attack" by a Kentucky neighbor earlier this month.

Authorities say the Republican was attacked Nov. 3 by Rene Boucher while mowing his lawn. Kelley Paul writes in an essay published by CNN that her husband suffered six broken ribs and fluid in his lungs.

Paul says he was diagnosed with pneumonia after returning from Washington last week. Boucher is charged with misdemeanor assault.

His attorney blames the attack on a "trivial" dispute and says it wasn't politically motivated.

Kelley Paul says neither she, nor her husband, have spoken to Boucher in 10 years. She writes that "the only 'dispute' existed solely in the attacker's troubled mind."

Tags: 
Rand Paul
Rene Boucher
Kelley Paul

Related Content

Sen. Paul Returns to Washington Following Neighbor Attack

By Nov 13, 2017
Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

Sen. Rand Paul has returned to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs. 

Rand Paul's Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Assault

By Nov 9, 2017
Lisa Autry, WKYU

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's long-time neighbor pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he assaulted the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn.

Friend: Rand Paul Attack Was Property-Related

By Nov 9, 2017
Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

A close friend and neighbor of Rand Paul says the attack on the U.S. senator apparently had something to do with property.

Court Hearing Set for Man Accused of Attacking Sen. Paul

By Nov 9, 2017
123rf Stock Photo

The neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul accused of assaulting the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn is scheduled to appear in court.

Rand Paul Tweets Health Update Following Bizarre Neighbor Attack

By Nov 8, 2017
Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor last week while he was mowing his lawn. 