Rand Paul's Alleged Attacker Charged with Federal Crime

By 46 minutes ago

Credit Lisa Autry, WKYU

The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker's yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.

Josh J. Minkler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said Friday that no date has been set for Rene Boucher's guilty plea.

Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, said he may face jail time, but said that will be up to the judge. Boucher already faced a misdemeanor assault charge in state court in Kentucky. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, but Baker said he is "very regretful." 

Paul suffered six broken ribs in the attack last year at his Bowling Green home. Boucher is a retired anesthesiologist and has been Paul's longtime neighbor.

Tags: 
Rene Boucher
Rand Paul

Related Content

Rand Paul: Politics May Have Had 'Some Relevance' in Alleged Assault by Neighbor

By Nov 28, 2017
Rand Paul / paul.senate.gov

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is breaking his silence about this month’s attack outside his Bowling Green home.  His neighbor, Rene Boucher, is charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly tackling Paul from behind while he was mowing his lawn.

Rand Paul's Wife Speaks Out on Bowling Green Neighbor Attack

By Nov 22, 2017
Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

The wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says her husband hasn't taken a single breath without pain since what she calls "a deliberate, blindside attack" by a Kentucky neighbor earlier this month.

Friend: Rand Paul Attack Was Property-Related

By Nov 9, 2017
Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

A close friend and neighbor of Rand Paul says the attack on the U.S. senator apparently had something to do with property.

Rand Paul's Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Assault

By Nov 9, 2017
Lisa Autry, WKYU

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's long-time neighbor pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he assaulted the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn.

Court Hearing Set for Man Accused of Attacking Sen. Paul

By Nov 9, 2017
123rf Stock Photo

The neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul accused of assaulting the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn is scheduled to appear in court.