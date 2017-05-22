Rand Paul: GOP Health Plan Should Put Consumers in Charge

U.S. Senator Rand Paul says his chamber has a chance to “fix Obamacare after the House didn’t.”

The Bowling Green Republican and ophthalmologist says the health care plan approved by Republican colleagues in the U.S. House falls short of keeping his party’s promises to lower prices and provide better coverage.

Paul held a roundtable discussion Monday with members of the Houchens Insurance Group in Bowling Green. The event was closed to the media, but Paul said afterwards that a health care solution must empower the consumer.

"What I worry about is the local plumber, carpenter, or farmer that works for themselves. They worry that if they or their spouse gets sick, then all of a sudden their rates will go up," Paul stated. "If you have to buy insurance by yourself, I'd like to let you join a group like a buying co-op so you can get lower prices."

Senator Paul says the GOP replacement of the Affordable Care Act should include national co-ops that could negotiate insurance and drug prices, which he says will ultimately bring down costs.

Senator Paul has filed a bill that would legalize nationwide Association Health Plans that would let small businesses pool together across state lines through their membership in a trade or professional group to purchase health coverage for their employees and their families.

The House health care plan hasn’t been scheduled for a vote yet in the Senate.

