Raise Your Glass to Kentucky Bourbon's Rising Economic Kick

By 1 minute ago

Credit iStock

  The economic potency of bourbon is getting stronger with age, increasing its impact on Kentucky by $1 billion in the past two years as demand for American whiskeys continues to grow.

The Distilled Spirits Council said Tuesday in New York that combined U.S. revenues for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey shot up 7.7 percent to $3.1 billion in 2016.

 

It says export volumes rose 10 percent, but revenues fell short of $1 billion for the first time in recent years as the strong dollar led more consumers to choose less expensive whiskeys.

 

A new study shows Kentucky's distilling sector now contributes $8.5 billion annually to the state's economy, up $3 billion since 2008 and a $1 billion increase in the past two years.

Tags: 
bourbon
whiskey
Distilled Spirits Council
kentucky distillers' association

Related Content

Legendary Bourbon Distiller Parker Beam Passes Away

By Jan 10, 2017
Kevin Willis, WKU Public Radio

A sixth-generation distiller has passed away after five decades with one of the most famous bourbon producers.

Playhouse In The Park Hosts Bourbon Celebration

By & Sep 9, 2016
A Bourbon Benefit for the Playhouse In The Park, Facebook

Dan Lavit speaks with Austin Carter on Sounds Good about Playhouse in the Park’s second annual Bourbon Tasting fundraiser happening tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Murray Country Club.

Christian Co. Distillery One of Two to Sell Mixed Drinks as New State Law Takes Effect Friday

By & Jul 14, 2016
Brent Hofacker, 123rf Stock Photo

A Christian County distillery is one of two in Kentucky who can begin selling mixed drinks to tourists this weekend. MB Roland Distillery of Pembroke, southeast of Hopkinsville, is scheduled to receive their license Friday. 