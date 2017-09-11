Rain and Gusting Winds Expected as Irma Remnants Move Through Region

Areas of west Kentucky and Tennessee are expected to get up to one and a quarter inches of rain Monday night through Wednesday night as remnants of Irma come through the region.

Per the National Weather Service, the highest amounts will be along the Kentucky-Tennessee border from Calloway and Henry counties and eastward. Communities along the Ohio River will see less rain, up to a half inch.

The region will also experience gusting winds tonight between 10 and 20 miles per hour, stronger gusts of up to 50 miles per hour may be possible in Tennessee.

Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves through Tennessee.

This story will be updated.