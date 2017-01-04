Radcliff Veterans Center Sets Opening Date and Job Fair

The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center.

On February 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed to be a showplace for skilled nursing care for those who have served our country.

Israel Ray is administrator of the Radcliff Veterans Center. He says those first three residents will be the foundation of the new community-style facility.

“They’ll start out in one household," Ray said. "We have 12 households total, each has 10 private veterans suites on them with their own private bathrooms, as well, and common space that’s beautifully laid out also. But they will start out in one household and that’s where the community will start and grow.”

The center already has a staff of 49 and is adding employees daily.

A job fair will be held this Thursday for housekeeping and dietary staff. That’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time at the center, which is just one mile from Fort Knox.