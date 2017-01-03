Radcliff Town Hall to Address Veterans Hospital

By 45 seconds ago

Credit LOUISVILLE VA MEDICAL CENTER

Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff.  A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff.

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver argues that Hardin County would be the most easily accessible location for a new veterans medical center.  The city has offered to donate 50 acres of land for the project that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Currently, the only approved site for the hospital is near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.  Weaver says the proposed Jefferson County site brings traffic and parking challenges just like the current facility.

"I'm a veteran myself and I've been using the VA medical care system for over 20 years.  I know how difficult it is to get from where I live to the VA hospital where it currently is," Weaver told WKU Public Radio.  "For instance, I have an appointment tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.  Because of traffic, I plan to leave the house at 6:00 a.m. for a 45 minute drive just so I can be on time."

A VA spokesperson said last week that plans are proceeding for the Louisville site and no other locations are being considered. 

The public comment period runs until January 11.  The VA will review the comments before issuing a final version of an impact study.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Kentucky veterans
robley rex va hospital
radcliff
Hardin County

Related Content

Pew: In Hardin County, Black-White Income Gap Is Nonexistent

By Roxanne Scott WFPL Dec 16, 2016
public domain, via WFPL

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981, which desegregated the military and ended racial discrimination in its ranks. 

Appeals Court Upholds Hardin County ‘Right-To-Work’ Ordinance

By Nov 18, 2016
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

A federal appeals court has validated Hardin County’s right-to-work law, which prohibits companies from requiring workers to pay union dues. The order reverses a lower court ruling.

Supreme Court to Convene, Hear Oral Arguments in 6 Cases

By Oct 7, 2016
iStockPhotos

The Kentucky Supreme Court plans to convene next week to hear oral arguments in six cases including one about free speech.

A statement from the high court says justices will hear a case out of Fayette County asking them to decide whether an ordinance that bans begging and soliciting on public streets is a violation of free speech.

Justices will also hear cases out of Hardin, Jefferson, McCracken and Rockcastle counties that deal with a variety of issues including questions about medical malpractice and imminent domain.

Court Date Set to Hear Right-to-Work Suit Against Hardin County

By May 15, 2015
Jonathunder, Wikimedia Commons

A court date has been set for a judge to hear arguments in a right-to-work lawsuit against Hardin County.

Oral arguments will take place in U.S. District Court in Louisville on August 4th. 