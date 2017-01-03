Radcliff Town Hall to Address Veterans Hospital

Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff. A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff.

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver argues that Hardin County would be the most easily accessible location for a new veterans medical center. The city has offered to donate 50 acres of land for the project that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Currently, the only approved site for the hospital is near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville. Weaver says the proposed Jefferson County site brings traffic and parking challenges just like the current facility.

"I'm a veteran myself and I've been using the VA medical care system for over 20 years. I know how difficult it is to get from where I live to the VA hospital where it currently is," Weaver told WKU Public Radio. "For instance, I have an appointment tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Because of traffic, I plan to leave the house at 6:00 a.m. for a 45 minute drive just so I can be on time."

A VA spokesperson said last week that plans are proceeding for the Louisville site and no other locations are being considered.

The public comment period runs until January 11. The VA will review the comments before issuing a final version of an impact study.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio