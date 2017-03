The Murray State Racers men’s basketball team advances to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday for the first time in two years.

The Racers defeated the Morehead State Eagles 75 to 69 Thursday night.

The number seven seed Racers face the number two seed UT Martin Skyhawks at 9 p.m. televised on ESPNU.

The Racers are 16 and 16 in the season. They are competing for their 16th OVC title - their first since 2012.