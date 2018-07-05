Published Reports Say Thapar Not in Trump's Final Three for Supreme Court

A judge from northern Kentucky is reportedly not one of the three finalists President Trump is considering as a Supreme Court nominee.

When Justice Anthony Kennedy announced last week that he was retiring from the Supreme Court, speculation immediately focused on who President Trump would nominate to fill the vacant seat.

One of those under consideration has been Amul Thapar, who lives in Covington and is a judge on the Cincinnati-based U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. CNN and other media outlets have reported that Thapar and at least six other candidates have met with Trump since Kennedy’s announcement.

But the Associated Press is reporting that three other conservative federal judges are at the top of Trump’s list. A person the AP described as familiar with the President’s thinking said Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Raymond Kethledge are the candidates getting the strongest consideration at the White House. Reuters is reporting Kavanaugh and Kethledge lead the list.

Thapar has a powerful supporter in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and would become the first Indian-American to serve on the Supreme Court if he’s nominated and confirmed.

© 2018 WKU Public Radio