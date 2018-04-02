Public Viewing Options for Explosive Demolition of Old Lake Barkley Bridge

By

Credit KYTCDistrict1, via Facebook

Crews are preparing for the explosive demolition of the Old Lake Barkley Bridge on the morning of April 11. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release on Monday the demolition team has begun cutting steel at key locations to weaken the structure. 

Highway traffic on the new US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge will be blocked for up to two hours for the demolition. Boat traffic on Lake Barkley will also be blocked for up to 24 hours while crews clear debris from the channel.

District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor said the demolition is expected to be between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The bridge has a 1,500 foot clear zone and spectator overlooks will be limited. Viewers can use the multi-use trail on the Land Between the Lakes side, out of the clear zone. Another viewing will be available on the eastern Canton side near the Lakeview One Stop.

"Space for spectators will be much more limited than what we had for the old Eggners Ferry Bridge blast on Kentucky Lake," McGregor said.

Crews will meet on April 6 to determine if weather conditions will impact the scheduled blast.

The former 86-year-old bridge connected Canton and Land Between the Lakes opened as a toll bridge in 1932. Tolls were removed in 1945.

The new $128 million bridge opened to two-lane traffic in February. Work is underway to finish the new bridge this year that includes the construction of a multi-use path. 

