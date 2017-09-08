Psychology Professor on the 'Awe' of the Solar Eclipse

Murray State University Assistant Professor of Psychology, Michael Bordieri, speaks with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good about the psychology of 'awe' regarding the total solar eclipse.

On August 21st, a total solar eclipse was visible in a band stretching across the entire contiguous United States. Western Kentucky fell within the path of totality, and locals and visitors alike travelled to Hopkinsville, Benton, Cadiz, and Land Between the Lakes to witness the full 2 minutes and 40 seconds of darkness.

Dr. Bordieri explains the psychological effects of an awe-inspiring natural event like the solar eclipse, including increased generosity and changed perception of time.