Prosecutors Warn Bevin's Cuts Would Halt State Criminal Justice System

By 23 minutes ago

Credit niroworld, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky prosecutors say the state's criminal justice system will effectively shut down if they are not exempted from Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed budget cuts. 

Bevin has proposed budget cuts of 17.4% across most of state government. He said the cuts would save the state $350 million, enough money to avoid a projected $200 million shortfall and put $150 million into the state's reserves.

The plan would cut nearly $16 million from state prosecutors.

Commonwealth's attorneys and county attorneys' representatives told state lawmakers Friday the cuts would force them to lay off one out of every three employees across the state.

Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said most offices could not handle this and it would bring the criminal justice system to a halt.

Tags: 
Gov. Matt Bevin
Budget Cuts
criminal justice

Related Content

Universities, Students Defend The Arts After Bevin Calls For Cuts

By 1 hour ago
Tyler Olson/123rf Stock Photo

Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for state higher education officials to eliminate some college degree programs if they don’t graduate students who can go into high-demand jobs. In a speech earlier this week, he specifically called out students majoring in “interpretive dance,” a program that isn’t technically offered in Kentucky. Despite this rhetoric, many still believe there’s room for fine arts and liberal arts majors in Kentucky’s state universities.

Bevin Floats Prospect of State Granting Governor Power to Appoint Attorney General

By 21 hours ago
Jacob Ryan/WFPL

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should consider amending its constitution to allow the governor to appoint the attorney general.

Gov. Bevin Names State's New Public Advocate

By Sep 13, 2017
Official Photo/dpa.ky.gov

Kentucky has new leadership in the state office that offers legal representation to the poor.

Beshear Says Bevin’s Proposed Budget Cuts Are Illegal

By Ryland Barton Sep 12, 2017
Ryland Barton

Attorney General Andy Beshear said there are “significant legal problems” with Gov. Matt Bevin’s recent request for most state agencies to cut their budgets by more than 17 percent.

Bevin to University Boards: Cut Programs That Don't Fill High-Demand Jobs

By Sep 12, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin has laid down a challenge to Kentucky's public university boards: consider cutting some academic programs that don't fill high-demand jobs.