Prosecutors to Seek 21-month Sentence for Paul's Neighbor

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Official Photo/paul.senate.gov

  Federal prosecutors said they will recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.

The court document also delves into the cause of the attack last November that left Paul with six broken ribs. The document said Rene Boucher saw Paul stacking brush and "had enough." The two had had an ongoing dispute over yard maintenance.

Boucher has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement. No date has been set for his guilty plea. His attorney, Matt Baker, said he'll recommend that Boucher serve no time in prison. Baker characterized the attack as a dispute between two neighbors that boiled over. He said Monday that it had nothing to do with politics.

Tags: 
Rand Paul
Rene Boucher

Related Content

Rand Paul's Alleged Attacker Charged with Federal Crime

By Jan 19, 2018
Lisa Autry, WKYU

The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker's yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.

Rand Paul Says He Won't Vote For Budget Plan That Adds To National Deficit

By Jan 3, 2018
WKMS News

Now that Congress is back in session, lawmakers must finish the work they punted at the end of the year, including a new spending bill. A Republican lawmaker from Kentucky says he won’t vote for a budget that adds to the deficit.