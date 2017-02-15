Princeton Teen is Killed by Gunshot

Princeton police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was killed by a single shot.

Police Chief Don Weedman says police responded Monday night to a neighborhood, where they found Caldwell County High School student athlete De'Aryn Hamilton lying in the street.

Hamilton was taken to Caldwell County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Caldwell Coroner Dwayne Trafford says the teen was shot once, but wouldn't specify where the bullet struck.

Police are investigating Hamilton's death as a homicide, but Weedman says the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and "the public is not in danger." Weedman says that as of Tuesday evening, no arrests had been made and no suspect had been identified.