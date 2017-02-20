President Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster New National Security Adviser

Originally published on February 20, 2017 2:27 pm
President Trump has announced that Lt. General H.R. McMaster will be his new national security adviser. McMaster will replace General Mike Flynn, who was forced to resign after revelations that he had misled top White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
The president made the announcement in a brief appearance before reporters at Mar-a-Lago, his resort estate in Florida Monday.
