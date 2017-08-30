Prepare for Heavy Rain and High Winds as Harvey Remnants Move Through Region

The National Weather Service is warning west Kentucky of heavy rain and gusting winds as remnants of the devastating Tropical Storm Harvey move through the region Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall amounts vary by region with less than an inch in southern Illinois to 6 inches (or more) in west Kentucky near the Tennessee border. The areas of Murray and Hopkinsville are expected to have the highest local rainfall.

Flooding is a concern. Much of the region is in a flash flood watch Thursday evening through Friday evening. Avoid creeks and streams.

Gusting winds are also a also a concern, with winds reaching 20-30 miles per hour, and possibly up to 40 mph in parts of west Kentucky.

The rain is expected to exit the area by Friday night, for a dry and sunny Labor Day weekend.

This story will be updated.