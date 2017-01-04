"Prayer in Action Days" at Capitol

Representatives of 11 Kentucky Christian churches say they'll gather in Frankfort over the next ten weeks for what they're calling "Prayer in Action Days."

They outlined their plans in a capitol rotunda ceremony Tuesday.

“What we hear over and over and over and over again is that the protection of the lowest, the least, the last is the hallmark of those who follow God," said Reverend Kent Gilbert, pastor of Berea's Union Church.

The weekly events each Tuesday will focus on topics ranging from responsible lending and tax reform to the death penalty. In addition to responsive prayer, Gilbert says participants will be asked to meet or send messages to lawmakers.