Power of Prescribing: Doctors Discuss Role in Opioid Epidemic

The number of Kentuckians likely to die due to opioid overdoses and prescription cocktails is expected to increase again this year, according to the state Office of Drug Control Policy. At a symposium held at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Tuesday, doctors were asked to check themselves and their practices.

More than 1,400 people died last year due to overdose deaths in Kentucky. Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah obtained state grant funding to look closer at the issue. Prevention program manager Ellen Walsh led the group in looking at a national campaign that is being spearheaded by the Surgeon General. It’s called “Turn the Tide Rx,” and online health care professions can pledge to do three things:

Walsh said reports show McCracken County has a high opioid prescribing rate, which lead to her decision in hosting “Power of Prescribing: Addiction and Consequences of Opioid RX.”

As emotions ran high among the crowd of doctors, some said they were tired of being blamed for pushing pills and patient decisions to take drugs recreationally. Walsh responded:

“My intent was never to place blame on physicians. My only intent was that we have an opioid epidemic and there are people that need help and some of those people are your patients. All we are saying is take an honest look at your prescribing practices and talk to your patients.” Walsh said.

Above anyone else, Walsh said patients will listen to their doctors. “So please do at least that, talk to your patients about the risk of opioids they really need to hear it.” She said.

The CDC reports a 300 percent increase in opioid prescription sales since 1999 nationwide.

Governor Matt Bevin and the state legislature increased funding in 2016 for anti-drug efforts, allocating $15.7 million to combat opioids in the current fiscal year. Another $16.3 million has been allocated for 2018.