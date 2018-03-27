‘Positive Action’ in Paducah Elementary Schools Offers Students a ‘Growing Mindset’

Paducah elementary schools have implemented a new program that aims to raise children’s self-esteem and benefit their mental and emotional health.

‘Positive Action’ was introduced to students in fall 2017. Morgan Elementary School 2nd grade teacher Carol Withrow said the program teaches children self-concept, positive actions for their body and mind and how to manage themselves responsibly, treating others in ways they would like to be treated, telling themselves the truth and learning to continually improve themselves.

She presented the program to community members on Monday as part of a meeting about the opioid epidemic and local health services.

Withrow said the program is meant to be a long-term investment, but has already seen progress.

“My students were -in their own words- saying things like, ‘you have the choice, you have the choice to think positive things about yourself and negative things about yourself...so let’s choose the positive.” said Withrow.

Withrow said ‘Positive Action’ can give students a ‘growing mindset’ that will help them avoid poor choices in their futures.

She said the program is in local elementary schools, but is designed to continue into middle and high school. Guidance counselors lead the program and teachers provide daily, ten minute lessons.