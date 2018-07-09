Poor People's Campaign To Rally At Kentucky Capitol July 10

  • State troopers only allowed two members of the Poor People's Campaign to enter the Capitol at a time after a series of recent protests in Frankfort, Ky.
    Ryland Barton / Kentucky Public Radio

The Poor People’s Campaign in Kentucky will be back at the state Capitol July 10, expecting to enter the building in a group after previously being required to go in two at a time

Police at the Kentucky state capitol previously told demonstrators with the Poor People’s Campaign that they could enter only two at a time for safety reasons. The policy was put into effect after previous rallies by the anti-poverty group.

An opinion from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said proper procedures were not followed to begin the two at a time policy. 

Michael Gramling is with the Poor People’s Campaign in Bowling Green. He said residents participating in Tuesday's rally will come from across the state to present concerns to political leaders.  

“The whole issue with excluding the Poor People’s Campaign from the Capitol building, it’s a metaphor for the way people have been left behind and shut out in this country on so many levels.”

Gramling said the Poor People’s Campaign is working to address many interlocking issues, including systemic poverty and racism, cuts to Medicaid, and low-income people being disenfranchised from the political system.

Members of the statewide group plan to deliver messages about those issues to the governor and legislative leaders. 

The rally at the state Capitol is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Related Content

Beshear Says Protesters Were Illegally Restricted From Kentucky Capitol

By Jul 2, 2018
Ryland Barton / Kentucky Public Radio

Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky State Police illegally restricted a poverty group’s access to the state Capitol building during a series of protests last month.

Anti-Poverty Group Considers Lawsuit Over Kentucky Capitol Restrictions

By Jun 13, 2018
Ryland Barton

Anti-poverty protesters were again told they could only enter into the Kentucky Capitol two at a time on Wednesday, after the state police commissioner previously restricted the group’s access to the building earlier in the week.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Poor People’s Campaign Goes To Frankfort

By Jun 15, 2018
Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio

  This week in Kentucky politics, Kentucky State Troopers shut protesters out of the state Capitol, allowing only two people to enter the building at a time. Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing Walgreens, saying the company helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the state. And a high-powered lobbyist was in federal court as prosecutors try to prove he bribed a former state official to help a client get state contracts.

Poor People’s Campaign Carries On King, Kennedy Legacies In Ohio Valley

By Jun 13, 2018
Steve Pavey, Hope In Focus

Anti-poverty activists say they will continue a campaign of demonstrations and civil disobedience throughout the Ohio Valley despite arrests at some events and being blocked from Kentucky’s capitol building.

Kentucky State Police Restrict Anti-Poverty Group’s Access To Capitol

By Jun 11, 2018
Ryland Barton

About 100 protesters from an anti-poverty group crowded the entryway to the Kentucky Capitol Monday after state officials restricted the group’s access to the building.