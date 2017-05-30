Poll: 2 in 3 Tennessee Voters Favor Immigrant Tuition Break

A Vanderbilt University poll said about two of three registered voters in Tennessee think students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally should be eligible for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

The poll released Tuesday said 55 percent of Republicans think those students should qualify for in-state tuition. A bill that would've made the change died in the Republican-led legislature this year.

The poll also said one in three respondents support fixing the Affordable Care Act versus repealing it or repealing and replacing it. That's a 5-percent increase since November.

