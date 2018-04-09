Police in Standoff with Man Barricaded in Livingston County Home

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene at a home in Livingston County.

Communications Director Brent Stringer said the department is involved in a standoff with a man barricaded in the home.

He said a SWAT team is on the scene as well as a couple of troopers from the Kentucky State Police. Stringer says the department does not know of anyone else in the home.

He said they are hoping to have the man come out peacefully. The department arrived at the home early Monday morning.

