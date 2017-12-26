Police Chase Crosses State Lines, Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting Death Of Suspect

Credit Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Facebook Page

A police chase Tuesday that spanned from Hickman County, Kentucky, to Weakley County, Tennessee, ended in a death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the incident started with suspect 34-year-old Salvador Byassee of Clinton, Kentucky, evading a Kentucky State Police sobriety checkpoint in Hickman County.

 

KSP troopers and Hickman County Sheriff’s Department officers pursued Byassee across state lines into Weakley County where he wrecked his car and then stole another. Byassee further fled on foot until an encounter with a Hickman Sheriff’s Department officer.

 

TBI’s report said Byassee had a knife resulting in the officer discharging their service weapon, striking and killing the suspect. No officers were injured in the pursuit. The incident is under investigation.

 

