Planned Parenthood Group Claims Bevin Used "Fear and Intimidation" to Prevent License

A Planned Parenthood group says Gov. Matt Bevin's administration used "fear and intimidation" to prevent it from getting a license to provide abortions in Kentucky.

The allegations by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky surfaced in documents related to an upcoming trial. It joined in a lawsuit challenging the licensing of abortion clinics.

Kentucky law requires an abortion clinic to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service in case of an emergency.

Planned Parenthood says University of Louisville Hospital canceled a written agreement it had with the organization to treat patients in an emergency.

Planned Parenthood says that cancellation stemmed from Bevin's threats to withhold funding from the hospital.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper says there was no pressure from the governor's office and says the allegations are untrue.