Planned Parenthood and ACLU Challenging New Indiana Abortion Law

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing over a new Indiana law that makes it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents knowledge.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the federal lawsuit on Thursday. The groups says the law is unconstitutional and seeks to block some of its provisions from taking effect July 1.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the law on April 25 and has called the measure a "parental rights issue." The law requires judges considering giving a minor permission to have an abortion to also consider whether her parents should be notified.

Planned Parenthood local president Betty Cockrum says the law “will have a chilling effect on teenagers already dealing with a difficult situation."