Plan Approved To Fix Misunderstandings On Medicare Therapy Coverage

By Susan Jaffe 5 hours ago
  • The federal government will develop a website with information on how Medicare therapy claims should be handled.
    The federal government will develop a website with information on how Medicare therapy claims should be handled.
    Getty Images
Originally published on February 3, 2017 10:09 am

A federal judge has accepted Medicare's plans to try once more to correct a commonly held misconception that beneficiaries' are eligible for coverage for physical and occupational therapy and other skilled care only if their health is improving.

"Confusion over the Improvement Standard persists," wrote U.S. District Court Chief Judge Christina Reiss in Vermont in a decision released by the court Thursday. Advocates for seniors say coverage is often mistakenly denied simply because the beneficiary reaches "a plateau" and is no longer making progress.

The ruling comes after the 2013 settlement of a class action lawsuit against the U. S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Under the settlement, the government conducted an education campaign for its claims processors and others to make sure they understood that improvement was not required as long as seniors otherwise qualified for coverage.

The beneficiaries' lawyers argued — and the judge agreed — that the effort had failed and additional steps were necessary. She approved most of the suggestions for further actions proposed by the government last month and added two more proposed by the advocates.

"We are very hopeful that this will mean that there will be actual knowledge of and implementation of the settlement agreement so that with renewed energy and the imprimatur of CMS, providers will feel confident to give the care that people with long-term care conditions need," said Judith Stein, executive director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy, one of the two groups that filed the lawsuit on behalf of five Medicare beneficiaries, including the late Glenda Jimmo, and six patient organizations.

Under Thursday's order, the government will develop a new website devoted to the 2013 settlement that will include information on how claims should be handled, as well as a simple explanation that improvement is not a criterion for coverage. The statement the judge accepted was largely written by the plaintiffs' lawyers and says, in part, "that the Medicare program will pay for skilled nursing care and skilled rehabilitation services when a beneficiary needs skilled care in order to maintain function or to prevent or slow decline or deterioration (provided all other coverage criteria are met)."

The judge also told the government to hold a second training session on the policy for claims processers, appeals judges and others — something Medicare officials had opposed — and even told them how to describe it to avoid any misunderstanding. But Reiss rejected the plaintiffs' arguments that they should help develop the training and other messages so that the government would not repeat past mistakes.

These measures must be completed by Sept. 4. The government has 14 days to file an objection to the decision.

A Medicare spokesman reached Thursday afternoon declined to comment.

Although the order won't affect seniors who have already been denied coverage, Stein said it can give them new ammunition for an appeal. "If they think the reason they were denied was because the skilled therapy or nursing care was provided to maintain their condition or slow deterioration," she said, "then hopefully this will provide more strength for an appeal and in the future more strength for the provider to submit the claim as covered in the first case."

Kaiser Health News is an editorially independent news service that is part of the nonpartisan Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. You can follow Susan Jaffe on Twitter: @susanjaffe.

Copyright 2017 Kaiser Health News. To see more, visit Kaiser Health News.

Tags: 
Medicare

Related Content

Legal Dispute Continues Over Medicare Coverage Of Physical Therapy

By editor Jan 30, 2017

Four years after Medicare officials agreed in a landmark court settlement that seniors can't be denied coverage for physical therapy and other skilled care simply because their condition isn't improving, patients are still being turned away.

As a result, federal officials and Medicare advocates have renewed their federal court battle, acknowledging that they cannot agree on a way to fix the problem. Earlier this month, each submitted ideas to the judge, who will decide — possibly within the next few monthswhat measures should be taken.

[Audio] Reviewing Your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Could Benefit Your Wallet

By & Jan 25, 2017
iStockPhoto

On Sounds Good, Purchase Area Development District’s Aging Coordinator Susan Caldwell Black speaks with Tracy Ross on the importance of reviewing your Medicare options before you become eligible at the age of 65.

 

Black coordinates the State Health Insurance Program for the Area Agency for Aging and Independent living which helps people navigate Medicare options. Black is working to raise awareness about the need to review these options before turning 65, emphasizing prescription drug plans in particular.

More than 74,000 Kentuckians Signed Up for Health Insurance Through HealthCare.gov

By Jan 18, 2017
feverpitched, 123rf Stock Photo

More than 74,000 Kentuckians have signed up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov as of January 14. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the numbers Wednesday. 

Don't Skip Medicare Coverage For Doctor Visits, Even If You Have Other Insurance

By editor Dec 10, 2016

When Cindy Hunter received her Medicare card in the mail last spring, she said she "didn't know a lot about Medicare." She and her husband, retired teachers who live in a Philadelphia suburb, decided she didn't need it because she shared his retiree health insurance, which covered her treatment for ovarian cancer.

GOP Health Insurance Alternatives May Wind Up Using Penalties Like The Mandate

By Michelle Andrews Nov 15, 2016

The Affordable Care Act's requirement that people have health insurance or pay a fine is one of the least popular provisions of the law, and one that Republicans have pledged to eliminate when they repeal and replace Obamacare.

But take a look at some of the replacement proposals that are floating around and it becomes clear that the "individual mandate," as it's called, could still exist, but in another guise.