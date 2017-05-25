Pinegrove On World Cafe

Listening to Pinegrove's music gives you that warm feeling of spending time with old friends — familiar, nostalgic and endearingly rough around the edges. And although its 2016 album Cardinal got a lot of love from critics, Pinegrove is a young band that still practices in the basement of one member's parents' house in Montclair, N.J.

There was a moment when the members of Pinegrove did what a lot of young bands think they're supposed to do: They moved to Brooklyn. In this session, lead singer Evan Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine tell me about that experience and why it ended.

Pinegrove's latest release, Elsewhere, is a live recording of the songs from Cardinal. The band performs some of those songs live in this session — including a song called "Paterson + Leo," from the bonus extended version of Cardinal.

